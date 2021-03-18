Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Tom DeLonge has partnered with online music marketplace Reverb to sell a bunch of his gear he used while on and off the stage with blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves.

Get your wallets out gang! As of next week, you’ll be able to get your hands on some music gear from Tom DeLonge’s very own collection. The Official Tom DeLonge Reverb Shop will launch next Wednesday, March 24, with over 100 pieces of equipment up for grabs.

“Over the years I’ve collected so much music gear used on different albums and tours… I want to pass this stuff on,” the blink-182 frontman said in a press release.

“I’m excited for anybody that’s a fan of the music that I was fortunate enough to make and be part of to get their hands on this gear,” he said.

The online store will feature synthesizers, keyboards, amps, pedals, and more, including priceless pieces like the Marshall JMP-1 and Mesa Boogie Triaxis amps that went on tour with blink-182 from 2000 and were used for up to 15 years later in studio sessions and at home.

“A lot of these still have the original settings for the songs they were used on,” DeLonge said.

Also in the collection of DeLonge’s goodies will be two Roland Fantom-X6s, which were used on basically every Angels & Airwaves record and tour until 2011, plus a synth that also comes with the band’s presets already loaded.

And if all that hasn’t got you amped up yet, there’s also seven MXR EVH-117 Flanger and five Fulltone Full-Drive2 Mosfet pedals, which the guitarist began using during blink-182’s 2009 tour, and over a dozen road cases that have travelled around the world with DeLonge, covered in stickers from blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves tours.

Suffice to say, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves fans to collect some seriously precious stuff.

“This gear has done so much for me and gave me a chance to bring my art to so many people. I really hope it can be used by somebody with the same aspirations I once held as a young musician. These are the kinds of tools that can take a musician from a bedroom, to a garage, and to the stage.”

The news of the music gear sale comes off the back of DeLonge’s recent announcement of a new Angels & Airwaves album, sharing with a fan on Twitter that the first new single sounds “very Box Car Racer.”

Stay tuned then for this first single from the new @AVABandOfficial album. Very BCR and that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album… As he gave it that feel u are describing. 😎 https://t.co/w7kIF4juqr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) March 13, 2021

“I need space for the next Angels & Airwaves run so that we can rehearse, do our stretching, hug and kiss each other, and all that other shit we have to do,” DeLonge said.

Check out Reverb to preview the gear before it goes on sale and to sign up there to be notified when the shop goes live next Wednesday, March 24.