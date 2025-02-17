Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Tom Morello is hitting Melbourne and Sydney for two special headline shows before his highly anticipated performances at Bluesfest 2025.

It’s been over a decade since he last played for Aussie crowds, and fans are in for an unforgettable night of iconic guitar riffs.

The tour kicks off on Sunday, April 13th at The Forum in Melbourne, followed by Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday, April 16th. The tour wraps up with two performances at Bluesfest in Byron Bay on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th April.

General tickets go on sale Thursday, February 20th at 11am, with pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 19th at 11am (sign up here).

Known for his work with Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, and Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band, Morello’s guitar riffs have earned him a Grammy Award, a Metal Hall of Fame induction, and a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of “Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” His catalogue includes classic hits like “Killing in the Name”, “Bulls on Parade”, “Like a Stone”, and “Guerrilla Radio”.

Morello’s Australian tour will feature a blend of his classic hits along with new material from his debut solo rock album, including the single “Soldier in the Army of Love,” released ahead of the album.

Australian hip-hop artist Briggs will support Morello, performing with his new project, BIG NOTER. Produced by Nick Didia (Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen), BIG NOTER is set to release their debut album in 2025, with these performances providing a first look at their new music.

Love Rage Against The Machine? Get the latest Rage Against The Machine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Briggs, a proud Yorta-Yorta/Wurundjeri/Wemba-Wemba man, has been a dominant figure in Australian hip-hop for over 15 years, collaborating with renowned artists like Ice Cube, Body Count, MF DOOM, and Ghostface Killah.

Morella joins the Bluesfest lineup that already boasts some massive talent, including Crowded House, Chaka Khan, TOTO, Hilltop Hoods, Missy Higgins, Vance Joy, Ocean Alley, Tones and I, Gary Clark Jr., Christopher Cross, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

More information about Bluesfest 2025 can be found here.