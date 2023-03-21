Lachlan Markay, political reporter and Twitter arguer, learned a key lesson recently: it’s very dangerous to question the ability of one of the most famous drummers of the last 30 years like Meg White.

Markay set the music world alight last week when he tweeted his disdain for the White Stripes drummer’s talent. “I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having sh*tty percussion,” he wrote.

That promoted swift backlash from the likes of Questlove, Ben Lee, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, with another of Jack White’s former partners criticising Markay. Drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell performed ‘Seven Nation Army’ in tribute to Meg. The support was all-encompassing.

And over the weekend, Rage Against the Machine icon Tom Morello offered his own wholehearted support. “I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: #MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll,” he wrote.

“It’s not even a debate. There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She’s on that list, bruh.”

He continued: “Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, THANK GOD. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles. She is a FORCE and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet.”

To his credit, Markay apologised to Meg last week. “So to Meg White: I am sorry. Really. And to women in the music business generally, who I think are disproportionately subject to this sort of shit, I am sorry to have fed that as well. I’m really going to try to be more thoughtful in the future, both on here and off,” he wrote in a lengthy series of tweets.