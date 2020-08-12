Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced a new book documenting his career called Whatever It Takes

The hardback photo memoir will be packed with rare pictures and handwritten notes filled with commentary from Morello. A chronicle of the iconic musician’s incredible music career, it will be a must-have for Rage Against the Machine fans or those just interested in the inner life of a rock star.

The book is being released by Genesis Publications and is available in a standard or limited edition. The latter will be a treasured collectable for any big Tom Morello fan with each one being signed by the guitarist. It will also include an exclusive 7″ vinyl disc featuring the title track ‘Whatever It Takes’ and a previously unreleased live recording of ‘Vigilante Nocturno’ from Morello’s recent Atlas Underground tour.

In a statement Morello said: “This is a book about a lifelong mission…A mission that more often can be felt rather than articulated. There are clues to the nature of the mission in the guitar riffs, the crazy solos, the lyrics, and in the shared sweat and solidarity of friends and comrades onstage and off.”

He continued, “I dug deep into my garage and photo albums to find pictures that I hadn’t seen in many years. Some of the photos show history in the making. Some are historically rocking. And some are historically embarrassing.”

Whatever It Takes will be published on in October and is available for preorder here.

To order the limited edition, head to Genesis Publications.

Check out the iconic ‘Killing In The Name’ by Rage Against the Machine below:

