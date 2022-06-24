Tommy Lee – who recently broke his ribs – celebrated his injury in true Tommy Lee style: throwing actual (eatable) ribs to fans.

Let it never be said that Tommy Lee does not know how to make the best of a situation. Currently on a reunion tour with his band Mötley Crüe, Lee has been performing in very limited capacity – only lasting a few songs – due to a recent injury that resulted in Lee breaking his ribs.

In true Tommy Lee fashion, however, the drummer shows no signs of slowing down.

In a recent clip, taken during the band’s show in Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Lee joked about his injury and – in a very punny way – treated fans to some actual ribs (the ones you eat).

“For the people that know, here’s a little fucking joke on the whole situation,” Lee said to fans. “For those of you that don’t know, I brought a couple of unbroken ribs for y’all to throw down on.”

Tossing a tray full of ribs into the crowd, he exclaimed: “Let’s fucking party, goddammit. Ribs? How about some fucking ribs?

Despite the joke, however, Lee has been keeping it real for fans – performing and powering through shows has been painful.

“I broke not one, not two, not three, but four fucking ribs.’ … And I’m fucking, like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me, dude? Fuck!’ We’ve been waiting way too long for this shit, man.” he told fans during a show in Miami.

“My fucking heart is broken, along with the ribs. So the doctor goes, ‘Listen, bro. By the way, no fucking playing.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, there’s no fucking way. We have a tour in a fucking few days. What the fuck am I gonna do?’ So I’m gonna fucking pop in and out as much as I can.” he continued.

Check out Tommy Lee throwing ribs to fans: