Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump over the course of his presidency. The stalwart rocker has taken to social media to defend his right to share his “truth.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tommy Lee dismissed those that believe that celebrities should refrain from weighing in on politics, emphasising that “everyone’s opinion matters”.

“Hey all you assholes that tell me ‘to stick to playing drums’ I say stick to playing dumb!!! Unfollow me then If you don’t like me voicing my opinion… too bad ..everyones opinion matters…,” he wrote. “I always have and always will speak my truth and again if ya don’t like it keep it movin or unfollow stop hanging around leaving lame ass comments on my page! Fuck off!”

In an interview with UK publication The Big Issue,Lee revealed that he’d jump ship if Donald Trump is re-elected for a second term and head back to his homeland of Greece.

“Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the U.K.,” mused Lee. “I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”