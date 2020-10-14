Tommy Lee is preparing to jump ship if Donald Trump is re-elected for a second term in the forthcoming November Presidential election.

The Mötley Crüe rocker recently sat down with UK publication The Big Issue, where he revealed that if Trump wins the election, he’ll head back to his hometown of Greece.

“Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the U.K.,” mused Lee. “I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”