Tommy Lee is preparing to jump ship if Donald Trump is re-elected for a second term in the forthcoming November Presidential election.
The Mötley Crüe rocker recently sat down with UK publication The Big Issue, where he revealed that if Trump wins the election, he’ll head back to his hometown of Greece.
“Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the U.K.,” mused Lee. “I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”
Tommy Lee — an outspoken critic of the current President — went on to detail that he believes Trump tarnishes the American reputation. “The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,” Lee revealed. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”
On Friday, October 16th Tommy Lee will release his first solo record in fifteen years, Andro.
In an interview with iHeartRadio Canada back in August, Tommy Lee revealed that despite being on the precipice of releasing Andro, he has managed to record a whole new album in quarantine.
“It’s kind of fucked up,” he joked, “‘Cause I called my manager a couple of weeks ago and I’m, like, ‘Dude, I almost have another record done.’ And he’s, like, ‘Woah! Hold up. This one’s not even out yet.’
“I’ve been in my studio just [creating] more shit, which, that’s been great. It’s, like, ‘Hey, what are are gonna do here?’ Well, we can’t do this and can’t do that and can’t do that, so [go back] in the studio.”