In case ya missed it, Central Coast ratbags Skegss recently dropped a meaty new single ‘Fantasising’.

It’s a song that feels like it was penned specifically for laying in a park, doing fuck all but downing longneck after long neck with your nearest and dearest as your brain gently gets simmered by 34 degree sun rays. Definitive summer vibes.

The track arrives with a truly chaotic video directed by Kai Neville. The video sees Skegss performing in what looks to be a regional drinking hole that’s been completely overrun with alpacas, snakes, goats and dogs.

‘Fantasising’ immediately resonated with me, and had me absolutely fanging to sear my body on the rocky cliffs of Gordon’s Bay, VB in one hand, hot chip in the other. But we wanted to know what you guys thought about it, that’s why we launched Tone Deaf Tastemakers.

Tone Deaf Tastemakers is basically our way of wrapping our head around what you guys think of our favourite songs. It’s mainly for a bit of fun but there’s also some red hot prizes on offer too.

Check out ‘Fantasising’ by Skegss:

Earlier this month we asked Tone Deaf readers what they thought of the track for a chance to win a $300 Space Mirror merch voucher. Here’s the results so far:

4.3 is nothing to laugh at. If you want a shot at winning the red hot $300 merch voucher there’s still time to let us know what you think of ‘Fantasising’ below. Don’t overthink it!

Competition runs from 10am 18/9/2020 AEST to 4pm 16/10/2020 AEST