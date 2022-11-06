We’re within sniffing distance of the 2022/23 Australian summer festival season.

With Spilt Milk kicking off in late November, followed by Perth’s Ice Cream Factory in early December and the Falls and Heaps Good festivals over the New Year’s period, live music lovers around the country are readying themselves to discover new artists and reconnect with long-time favourites.

In partnership with Smirnoff, who’re rolling out their new Seltzer Cocktail range in time for summer, which includes Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita flavours, the staff at Tone Deaf have picked their must-see acts from the upcoming summer festival program.

Smirnoff’s Seltzer Cocktails are bubbly, colourful, low in sugar and contain only 107 calories per 250mL can. Spicy Margarita comes in at 7%ABV and combines margarita flavours and a dash of chilli with Smirnoff vodka and sparkling water. Watermelon Margarita is also 7%ABV and the flavour is as sweet and tropical as the fruit it’s built around.

So, chuck a few of Smirnoff’s Seltzer Cocktails in the cooler for you and your mates at your pre-festival party and get familiar with the acts Tone Deaf can’t wait to see.

Amyl & The Sniffers

Coming in like a hurricane and filling space like La Niña, Amyl and The Sniffers strike the senses with indelible force. Fronted by Amy Taylor, whose performance style is an education in punk rock bravado, the band encompasses the grit and ethos of Australia’s famed pub rock era. Taylor is known for climbing stage equipment, head-banging in theriomorphic positions and even doing a few push-ups if she’s feeling generous.

There’s a reason both Australia and the UK have fallen head-over-Doc-Martens-heels for Amyl and The Sniffers. They’re not just a band, they’re an experience. – Poppy Reid

Appearing at Falls Festival (NSW)

Arctic Monkeys

The best British artists are known for transformative innovation, from the Beatles’ sonic shapeshifting to David Bowie’s chameleonic identity. On their most recent album, Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino, Arctic Monkeys joined in that tradition, travelling far away from their scrappy garage rock beginnings.

The first teasers of the band’s upcoming album The Car have been of a similarly explorative nature. Seeing the band continue to forage for ideas in this fascinating musical terrain is enough reason to see them live at Falls Festival and Heaps Good Festival. – Conor Lochrie

Appearing at: Heaps Good (SA), Falls Festival (NSW, VIC, WA)

G FLIP

G Flip uses the entire stage when they perform. Having started their career as a session drummer, the Melbourne multi-instrumentalist’s live shows are a reminder of the sheer breadth of their talent. During any one song, whether it’s ‘Gay 4 Me’, ‘Killing My Time’, or ‘Drink Too Much’, G Flip could be performing a choreographed dance at the front of the stage, attacking the guitar with rock’n’roll gusto, or a playing drum solo you can dance to.

G Flip is an artist with a cheeky sense of humour, and it’s always on display in a live setting. Seeing G Flip live is an opportunity to let your inner child shine and to witness one of Australia’s most exciting performers in their element. – Poppy Reid

Appearing at: Falls Festival (NSW, VIC, WA), Spilt Milk (QLD, VIC, ACT)

Genesis Owusu

I’ve written before about how good Genesis Owusu is live. The man puts 110% into his live sets, not just in the moment, but in the preparation and creative direction phase as well. Everything from the musicianship to the energy to the staging and costuming is a cut above just about every other artist in Australia right now.

Even if you aren’t a massive fan of Owusu’s music, I implore you to catch him live this summer – his live sets are something that everyone should experience at least once in their life. – Sam Bowmer

Appearing at: Falls Festival (NSW, VIC, WA), Spilt Milk (QLD, VIC, ACT)

Jamie xx

Despite being the only non-singing member of London indie band The xx, the popularity of producer and keyboardist Jamie xx rivals that of the Mercury Prize-winning band. Jamie xx doesn’t sing on his solo material either, preferring either to collaborate with the likes of Yung Thug, Popcaan and his xx band mates Oliver Sim and Romy, or chop up vocal samples, as on recent comeback singles, the ravey house number ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ and the immense techno jam ‘KILL DEM’.

His live shows are steeped in the DJing tradition and tend to include selections from Jamie’s 2015 debut album In Colour alongside new material and cuts from artists such as Ludacris, Bobby Barnes, Dan Deacon and Bala Bala Boyz. – Augustus Welby

Appearing at: Heaps Good (SA), Falls Festival (NSW, VIC WA)

Jean Dawson

Mexican-American alternative rapper Jean Dawson counts everyone from Nirvana and The Smiths to Beach Fossils, N.E.R.D and 50 Cent as influences. And it shows – on his recent singles ‘PIRATE RADIO’, ‘3 HEADS’ and ‘PORN ACTING’, Dawson’s songwriting spans acoustic folk pop a la José González, indie rock-inscribed hip hop and ’90s power pop.

All three songs will appear on Dawson’s upcoming album CHAOS NOW*, which is due prior to Dawson’s trip to Australia for the 2022/23 Falls Festival tour, and features guest spots from Earl Sweatshirt and George Clanton. – Augustus Welby

Appearing at Falls Festival (NSW, VIC, WA)

King Stingray

You simply can’t keep your cool when King Stingray get up onstage. I’ve seen them multiple times over the colder months and can’t wait to catch them on the summer festival circuit. The Yolŋu surf-rock band’s spellbinding sound is purpose-built for sets in the sunshine.

King Stingray will be playing their hearts out in support of their recent self-titled album. There’s a special magic created between the Yolŋu lyrics and the band’s punchy guitar riffs. Meanwhile, their onstage energy is unparalleled and they never fail to make you feel both nostalgic and giddy with excitement. – Bella McDonald

Appearing at: Heaps Good (SA), Falls Festival (NSW, VIC WA), Spilt Milk (QLD, VIC, ACT)

Peach PRC

My favourite thing about seeing Peach PRC live is how wholesome the experience is. Peach’s kindness, humour, and mental health advocacy online has cultivated one of the most caring and loving fanbases in the country, and you can absolutely feel that in the crowd at her shows.

Peach loves the crowd and the crowd loves Peach. It’s a room, or festival arena, full of people lifting each other up and supporting each other. Pair that with colourful, banging pop music and you end up with an unforgettable festival experience. – Sam Bowmer

Appearing at: Heaps Good (SA), Falls Festival (NSW, VIC WA), Spilt Milk (QLD, VIC, ACT)

Peggy Gou

Australia has some of the most vociferous and fun-loving festival crowds in the world, which is why every renowned global DJ wants to play live and be hit by the energy Down Under. Count Peggy Gou among them: the South Korean superstar, who’s based in Germany these days, loves an Antipodean trip so that she can soak up the wild atmosphere provided by an Australian audience. Her set of melodic house music at Heaps Good will be unmissable. – Conor Lochrie

Appearing at: Heaps Good (SA), Falls Festival (NSW, VIC WA)

Toro Y Moi

Toro Y Moi has been a fixture of ‘Chill Vibes’ playlists for over a decade now. With the release of his latest record Mahal, the American songwriter and producer has maintained that reputation. With his dominion spanning jazz, funk and electronica, the artist otherwise known as Chaz Bear is the perfect addition to a festival lineup.

Playing down under for the first time in five years, Australian audiences should not pass up the opportunity to bear witness to Bear’s velvety-smooth vocals, which always set the body in motion. What I wouldn’t give to be arrested by a live version of ‘Ordinary Pleasure’. – Bella McDonald

Appearing at: Spilt Milk (QLD, VIC, ACT)

