Falls Victoria is moving to Melbourne for the first time.

Falls Downtown Melbourne will take place at the iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl and surrounds on December 29th, 30th and 31st.

It comes after Birregurra locals appealed the decision to hold the festival in the country town, with the hearing date set for February/March 2023, after the festival was set to take place.

“Thanks so much for all the support from stakeholders, the venue, artists, all who contribute to Falls and especially our patrons. We’re thrilled that the show will go on at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, ringing in the new year in Downtown Melbourne!” Falls Co-Producer Jessica Ducrou said.

Falls Downtown Melbourne will have the same exciting lineup of acts previously announced, including Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X and Jamie XX (see full lineup below).

Ticket holders unable to make it to the new Melbourne venue will be able to apply for a refund from 12pm AEST today until Thursday, October 13th at 5pm AEDT. All camping tickets will be automatically refunded from Thursday, September 29th.

Moshtix will also be offering the chance to exchange Birregurra tickets for the Byron event if ticket holders would still like the full camping festival experience.

Tickets for Falls Downtown Melbourne go on sale this Wednesday, September 14th at 9am AEST via Moshtix.

Falls 2022/2023

Tickets on sale Wednesday, September 14th (9am AEST) via Moshtix

December 29th, 30th, 31st 2022

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

December 31st, January 1st, 2nd 2023

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

January 7th, 8th 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

ARCTIC MONKEYS, LIL NAS X, PEGGY GOU, CHVRCHES, JAMIE XX,

AMINÉ, OCEAN ALLEY, CAMELPHAT, SPACEY JANE, DMA’S, G FLIP, PINKPANTHERESS, RICO NASTY, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, MALL GRAB, BEN BÖHMER (LIVE), DJ SEINFELD, GENESIS OWUSU, TSHA, CC:DISCO!, YOUNG FRANCO, ANNA LUNOE, LUUDE, LASTLINGS, MAY-A, CHOOMBA, THE VANNS, KING STINGRAY, PEACH PRC, BEDDY RAYS, JEAN DAWSON, TELENOVA, BISCITS, BARRY CAN’T SWIM, FLOODLIGHTS, ELKKA, WONGO, YNG MARTYR, 1300, MOKTAR, MAGDALENA BAY, DAMEEEELA, EBONY BOADU, ELSY WAMEYO, RONA., JUNO MAMBA

+ special guests THE OG WIGGLES