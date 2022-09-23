With a global chart-topping song ticked off her bucket list, Tones and I has set her sights on another huge feat; owning a basketball team.

Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, performed her new single Charlie at the opening ceremony of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney last night.

Speaking to told The Daily Telegraph about the monumental performance, Watson said she’s passoinate about basketball and would love to own a team. “To co-own a team, absolutely, that would be incredible.”

“I have mainly put all of my money into properties and investing that way but I am kind of trying to have a look around and see what else I can do but it really has to align with a passion of mine otherwise I am not very interested.”

Watson revealed that she has always been a huge fan of basketball and that only stopped playing the sport in order to concentrate on her music career.

“Being young, I remember Primary School specifically, it was kind of my way to just figure out what my thing was, to feel like I belonged somewhere,” she said.

“For the most part it taught me discipline and taught me willpower and taught me resilience and strength. The only reason I ever stopped playing basketball was to become a busker.”

Watson released her new single ‘Charlie’ last month on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

“I can’t believe I’m debuting Charlie on Jimmy Kimmel. I’ll take Triple J to play any day, but this is the new one for me,” the musician told Daily Telegraph at the time of releasing ‘Charlie’ on the internationally renown talk show.

Contrary to what some social media assumed – The ‘Dance Monkey’ singer revealed in the same interview that Charlie is named after her chocolate labrador Charlie, who she misses desperately when she’s on tour.

