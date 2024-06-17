It’s an exciting day for Tones and I fans.

The chart-topping Aussie has unveiled a new single alongside news of her upcoming album. She describes the song “Dance With Me” as a reflection on heartbreak and desperation.

“The chorus symbolises waiting in the past for someone that’s moved on emotionally, the “dancing” represents your happiest moment with someone and staying in the moment in a last desperate effort to reconnect with them,” she says. “It’s a lonely song but sounds happy.”

Her much-anticipated album, Beautifully Ordinary, is set for release on Friday, August 2nd. Following her acclaimed debut LP Welcome to the Madhouse, which debuted at #1 on the Australian Albums Chart in 2021, Beautifully Ordinary includes earlier singles like “Wonderful”, “I Get High”, and “Dreaming”, among others.

Co-produced by Tones And I, the album explores personal growth and finding peace.

“Beautifully Ordinary is my sophomore album,” Tones and I shares. “There was never a theme or tone I aspired to. Each song is a different story, meant for its own moment. Some songs have been inspired by the same life experience, but through a different perspective. Mostly the album presents itself as whatever the listener takes from it. There’s an undertone of loneliness, heartbreak, desperation, fear, vulnerability, and triumph (but not too much).

“The brightest songs have the saddest stories. Nostalgia seems to be a constant theme throughout the album, although it was never intentional. Subconsciously, I think the past is just something that really controls the person I am today – as I’m sure it does for a lot of us.”

Set for a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand this year, Tones and I’s tour kicks off in Sydney before heading to Newcastle, Auckland, Brisbane, Townsville, Fremantle, and Melbourne this August and September (see full dates and ticket info here).

Known for hits like “Dance Monkey” and “Fly Away”, Tones and I recently completed a 20-date stadium tour supporting P!nk across Australia and New Zealand. Now, she’s returning as a headliner, marking three years since her last headline tour on our shores. Tones and I has enjoyed an incredible career so far, becoming the first female artist to reach three billion streams on Spotify with “Dance Monkey” and received The Rolling Stone Global Award at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Tones and I’s “Dance With Me” is out now via Sony Music (pre-order/pre-save here).