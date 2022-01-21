Tones and I announced the happy news of her engagement to her partner of two years Jimmy Bedford, earlier this month with an Instagram post.

While the singer, real name Toni Watson, shared a loved up pic (feat a big diamond ring) of her and Bedford at the time, she didn’t publicly share any details about the engagement itself.

Now, Watson has given us some deets about the very cute way her partner popped the question.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, the ‘Dance Monkey’ singer explained that she was completely taken by surprise when Bedford proposed.

“I got back from the pub … and [Jimmy] was like, ‘Oh come down to the studio I want to show you something.’

“I thought he’s just like farted into the mic and put reverb on it or something,” she said.

“So I press play and he’s like … ‘Hey … I love you’ and all that stuff we say to each other, and then I turned around … he was laughing because he was so nervous … and at the end, it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and when I turned around he was on one knee, and on his right knee he had tattooed ‘Will you marry me?” the singer told Kyle and Jackie O.

The interview marks the first time that Watson has publicly spoken about the engagement. Even when she shared the exciting news with an Instagram photo, she simply captioned the post with a diamond ring emoji.

Bedford posted the same image as Watson, but he captioned the photo, “2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can’t wait for my best friend to be my wife.”

