Tones and I has her sights set on an ambitious musical collaboration.

In a recent episode of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’, Tones and I, or Toni Watson, shared some intriguing insights into her aspirations and experiences in the music industry.

Recently, Tones had the opportunity to tour with Pink, supporting the pop superstar on her ‘Summer Carnival’ tour across Australia and New Zealand. During the tour, Pink personally expressed her desire to collaborate with Tones on new music projects, praising her as one of the most exciting songwriters currently in the music scene.

Tones also discussed her work with US rapper Macklemore, opening up about the strong friendship the pair have forged in recent years.

So, the “Dance Monkey” singer has worked with Pink and Macklemore, but who does she really want to collaborate with next?

Looking ahead, Tones told Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor-in-Chief Poppy Reid the one dream collaboration on her wish list – Adele. She revealed that she admires Adele for her genuine approach to music and her ability to stay true to herself, without bending to current trends.

“I think her music is so pure to who she is, she doesn’t stray for a trend, that’s why she smashes it every time. It’s so beautiful and moving and so her. If Adele ever thought I was good enough to be able to write with, or for, her that would be a true testament to how much I have expanded,” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tones emphasised the importance of songwriting in her career, calling it her primary passion.

