Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested Sunday night local time for an alleged altercation at Kansas City International Airport.

TMZ reported that airport police were called to a ‘disturbance’ between two men at the airport.

One of them was allegedly airport security.

They subsequently arrested Carey and charged him with misdemeanour assault.

He was released on bail.

Police sources told the media outlet that a “police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, and potential charges will follow.”

He could be facing a fine of up to $13,900.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Watch the arrest video courtesy of TMZ:

Carey’s arrest came the day after he sat in on the kit with a college band.

The band performed Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fire’ at the University of Kansas vs. the University of Missouri men’s basketball game.

A Kansas native, Carey started out as a jazz drummer before he joined Tool in 1990.

It was third time’s a charm for the band, who had previously lined up two other drummers who didn’t show up.

When not performing with Tool, Carey runs drum clinics and performs in more intimate settings with his other bands, The Doug Webb All Stars, Legends of the Seagullmen and Volto.

He’s also known for jamming with his famous friends.

Just last week, Carey performed at a benefit for Malibu Elementary School with Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Josh Homme & Troy van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne’s producer).

It’s been two years since Tool’s latest album, Fear Inoculum, was released.

The band will return to the road in 2022 with a massive US and European tour.

Singer Maynard James Keenan told The Joe Rogan Podcast he caught COVID last time the band toured in Australia, almost two years ago – and he may have unintentionally spread it to New Zealand.

“I’m in Australia, we went out to dinner and immediately food didn’t taste right, but this is now, this is all hindsight, right – I didn’t know at the time,” he said.

“We didn’t know that these are the things you’re looking for, like immediately…I had to get on an international flight the next morning, fly to New Zealand.”

Watch Tool’s Danny Carey play ‘Fire’ at US college basketball game: