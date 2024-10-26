US prog kings Tool are the latest band to announce they’re doing their own festival – and if you’re a fan, it sounds like the ultimate luxury experience.

As per NME, the festival – Live in the Sand – will be held in the Dominican Republic from March 7th-9th next year, including a five-star all-inclusive luxury experience at the Hard Rock and Royalton Resorts in Punta Cana.

The band will play two sets across the weekend and are bringing some seriously good supports along for the rest of the festival, including Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, and Eagles of Death Metal. You can watch the promo video for the festival below:

In a statement, the band said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at ‘Tool in the Sand.’ 2025 is shaping up nicely, see you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!”

Tickets to the festival are available in packages only. These include accomodation, all-inclusive food and drinks, all music events, and transportation to and from the airport. Get ready to fork out a small fortune if you are keen – as prices start from at least $US 2000.

Off-site excursions and on-site resort activities will be also be offered including catamaran expeditions, snorkeling, rappelling, and many other activities.

Tickets will be going on sale next Wednesday October 30th from 10am PT in the US. A pre-sale will be available for fans who are members of the Tool Army fan club for an exclusive 24-hour window beginning on Tuesday October 29th.

The announcement of Live in the Sand will mark a pretty busy March for Tool. After the festival, they’ve got a bunch of other dates lined up in North America and South America. These include a headlining show in Mexico City, and appearances at the Lollapalooza Festival in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Santiago (Chile), Bogotá (Columbia) and São Paulo (Brazil).

More information on the festival can be found at: toolinthesand.com