Tool, the American rock band, are currently without a record label but are hoping to record a new EP this year.

Earlier this year Tool drummer, Danny Carey announced that the band might get together to record a new EP. And while fans haven’t seen any new music yet Carey hasn’t ruled it out. Last year Tool released their first, and last, album with RCA Records, Fear Inoculum.

Despite having big plans for this year and having venues on hold for possible events later in 2020 it doesn’t look like they will be performing any time soon.

On Sunday, August 9th, Danny Carey sat down for a live chat on YouTube with Skinny Puppy’s cEvin Key. Danny said things won’t be looking normal again until 2021 but the band needs to kick back into gear.

“We’ve been just kind on hiatus. Nothing’s really been happening. But I think it’s time”, he said.

Before the pandemic put a hold to their plans, Tool had big plans for the year. They had been performing since the New Year and were set to start their biggest American tour yet.

“We kept hoping that we were gonna get back out, so we were just kind of, ‘Hey, enjoy this while it lasts,’ but now it’s looking like it could go to the rest of the year, so we need to get the lead out and start functioning — maybe knock out another EP, at least, or something like that”.

Tool haven’t released an EP in 28 years, the last one being Opiate in 1992.

“We’ve never really done that since our first release — done an EP — so I thought it would be kind of nice to do something like that. We don’t have a record deal anymore — we’re free agents — so we can kind of release whatever we wanna release now, which is a good feeling,” said Danny Carey.

Check out the interview between Danny Carey and cEvin Key: