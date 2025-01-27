To coincide with their recently-announced appearance at this year’s Bluesfest, Toto and Christopher Cross have locked in some headline shows for Australia and New Zealand.

Kicking off in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 16th, the two legendary US acts will move on to perform in Sydney, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Toto and Cross have been performing together for over four decades, which will also include a US tour later this year.

“It’s been seven years and we’ve really been trying hard to get back to Australia,” Toto lead guitarist Steve Lukather said.

“We can’t wait to see you all this April.”

The New Zealand shows will also be Toto’s first since 2019, with Lukather adding that the band is thrilled to be returning.

“This is a tour that works musically, from an idea that germinated months ago that was able to take flight and become a reality, I could not be more thrilled.”

Cross added: “I am very excited to be coming back down under to perform for my fans and to share the stage with my friends Toto.”

The shows will take place around Bluesfest 2025 which will again take place in Byron Bay on the Easter Long Weekend. Toto and Cross will feature on the lineup that already boasts the likes of Crowded House, Chaka Khan, Missy Higgins, Tones And I, and Vance Joy.

Tickets for all of the Australian and New Zealand headline shows go on sale at 9am on Tuesday February 4th.

Toto and Christopher Cross 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets on sale Tuesday, February 4th at 9am (local time)

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Wednesday, April 16th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, April 19th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, April 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland

Thursday, April 24th

TSB Arena, Wellington

Saturday, April 26th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch