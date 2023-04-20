Touch Sensitive and special guests Nyxen, Juno Mamba and Foura wowed the crowd with an epic DJ Set in Melbourne on March 29 at 170 Russel in what marked the latest stop on Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour.

Kicking off the evening with a bang was Foura’s DJ set, which featured a mix of dirty nostalgic club beats as well as light airy pop tracks which were reminiscent of her self-produced music.

She deftly cycled through a mix of genres whilst also adding in some of her most popular tracks like “Glimmer”, which had the crowd vibing with the beats that matched perfectly to the concert venue setting.

Up next was Juno Mamba, who took to the stage with a full drum kit as he alternated between his various synths and guitar throughout his tracks. Closing out his set was the fan-favourite track “Flicker” which had punters pumping as the layers of the song built up and washed over the excited crowd.

Australian singer-songwriter, musician and DJ, Nyxen then hit the stage with a similar set-up as she took a night off from DJing on the Peking Duck tour to come to Melbourne for one night only to perform an energetic live set for her Victorian fans.

Her tracks “Running” and “Take You” saw Nyxen’s transcendent vocals leave the crowd awestruck, whilst her drummer drove the beat that had fans mesmerised by the performance.

The night culminated with a flawless two-hour set from Touch Sensitive, who stormed the stage with late-night slap-bass energy as he expertly operated the decks throughout the performance.

Vocalist Florian also made appearances right off the bat to sing Touch Sensitive’s and Daniel Wilson’s hit “G.A.L” as well as “No Other High” and “Lay Down” later on in the set.

The club-centric feel of the event gave off nostalgic vibes of 90’s dirty club nights with house music DJs – albeit with a modern EDM and disco twist that had people constantly in a groove.

The party is set to continue, with the next stop on Jack Daniel’s Make it Count Tour seeing Sly Withers and special guests Mal De Mar get the party started on Tuesday, April 24 at Perth’s Magnet Magnet House in what’s sure to be a night to remember.

With tickets for the gigs costing just $10, Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour ethos is to give back to artists and venues and celebrate the reignition of the live music scene in Australia, so this time around the liquor lords are bringing you epic live acts, raising money for Support Act in the process. So far, Jack Daniel’s Make It Count Tour has raised over $70,000 for this charity.

Support Act is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers as a result of ill health, injury, a mental health problem, or some other crisis that impacts their ability to work in music.

To nab tickets for the next stop on Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour, head to the website.