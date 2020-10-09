As Californian post-hardcore icons Touché Amoré share their fifth album, bassist Tyler Kirby has given us the low-down on the 10 new artists you need to hear as soon as possible.

If you’re even a casual fan of music that packs a punch that hits in the head and the heart, then you’re likely already across the fine work of Touché Amoré. Having been in the game for around 13 years now, the band have released numerous albums, EPs, and splits, and toured Australia enough to gather a sizeable following.

Today though, they release Lament, their fifth album, and follows on from the release of 2019’s anniversary re-recording of …To The Beat Of A Dead Horse. A perfect record for newcomers and diehards alike, Lament might just be one of the finest entries in the Touché Amoré discography to date, with songs that will linger with you for hours after its closing notes ring out.

However, Touché Amoré aren’t a group who think about themselves at a time like this. Rather, they want to ensure that your musical taste is expanded as much as possible, and to do this, bassist Tyler Kirby has been kind enough to offer up a playlist of the ten new artists that you need to hear as soon as possible.

Check them out below, give the Spotify playlist a run, and once you’re done, go and snag yourself a copy of Lament – you won’t regret it.

Check out ‘Limelight’ by Touché Amoré:

10 new artists you need to hear right now according to Tyler Kirby from Touché Amoré

1. Big Thief – ‘Contact’

Upon first hearing the vocals of this track I was pulled in immediately. Reminiscent and in the spirit of Elliott Smith’s early records. U.F.O.F. deserves all its praise.

2. Soul Glo – ‘(Quietly) Do The Right Thing’

Explosive and frantic hardcore from Philadelphia. Touché had the pleasure of playing a few shows with Soul Glo last year while we were doing our Dead Horse 10 year anniversary shows.

3. Christian Lee Hutson – ‘Northsiders’

Powerful evocative lyrics and beautiful guitar playing. I slept on this record when it came out a few months ago, but I’ve been really into it recently.

4. Portrayal Of Guilt – ‘The End Of Man Will Bring Peace To This Earth’

Dark and unrelenting screamo. If you’re a fan of Majority Rule and Pg. 99, then they’re right up your alley.

5. Gulch – ‘Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress’

Heavy, fast, and hard hitting. This song rips

6. Better Oblivion Community Center – ‘Dylan Thomas’

Two incredible artists joined forces and created a classic album last year. This song was stuck in my head for the majority of it.

7. Courtney Marie Andrews – ‘Burlap String’

Introspective and soulful songwriting. If you’re into slower and more subdued country, this might be for you.

8. Healing Potpourri – ‘Moment Alone’

Very much in the realm of ’60s rock and Belle & Sebastian. Love all of the chord changes.

9. Partisan – ‘Without A Word’

We met Cedric from the band Rise And Fall in 2009 on our first US tour and have remained friends since. Fast forward to 2020, and he’s making music in an awesome new band called Partisan.

10. Matt Berninger – ‘One More Second’

Been looking forward to Matt Berninger’s debut solo album coming out in a few weeks. If you like The National then you will probably dig this new song.

Touché Amoré’s Lament is out now via Epitaph Records.

Check out these tracks on Spotify: