After already confirming her appearance at Listen Out next month, Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo has now announced several headline sideshows in Australia and New Zealand.

Kicking off in Auckland on Wednesday, September 21st, Tove will then perform in Melbourne on Wednesday, September 28th and Sydney on Thursday, September 29th (full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 22nd at 9am local time. The Secret Sounds presale and Spotify Fans First presale begins on Friday, August 19th at 9am local time, lasting until Monday, August 22nd at 8am local time.

“I’m so ready to finally come back and play Australia, and do my first headline show in New Zealand. They both have a special place in my heart and I’m excited to share my new tunes and new moves. Get ready for an emotional dance party!”, Tove says about the upcoming tour.

Tove is currently preparing for the release of DIRT FEMME, her hugely-anticipated fifth studio album, which is set to be released just after the culmination of her Australian and New Zealand visit on October 14th (preorder here).

The singer-songwriter has recruited some stellar guests for the album, including Channel Tres, SG Lewis, and First Aid Kit. DIRT FEMME is the follow-up to 2019’s Sunshine Kitty, which reached the Top 20 on the Swedish Albums Chart.

“DIRT FEMME is about me and my relationship with my femininity,” Tove explained about the album. “When I started out as a writer and an artist I used to view my feminine traits as weaker and would enhance my masculine traits to get ahead in life. I feel a big energy shift in my environment since then and this album reflects the various ways my feminine side has both helped and hurt me.”

Tove Lo 2022 Australian and New Zealand Headline Shows

Wednesday, September 21st

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, September 28th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, September 29th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW