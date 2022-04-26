Renowned dance festival Listen Out has announced its 2022 lineup, featuring a strong array of national and international artists.
Listen Out will be visiting Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane in September and October, with a concentrated version of the festival, Listen In, also hitting Adelaide in October (see full details below). Tickets for Listen Out 2022 go on sale on Wednesday, April 27th via moshtix.com.au.
Notable artists across several genres, including electronic, hip hop, dance, and pop, have today been confirmed to be taking to the festival’s stage this year. U.S. rappers Young Thug and Polo G, U.K. drill star Central Cee, and Doja Cat favourite Doechii will all be playing their debut Australian shows.
Other notable names include beloved British electronic duo Disclosure and iconic Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo. There’s also plenty of local talent too, including The Jungle Giants, Barkaa, and Miiesha.
You can check out the full lineup for both Listen Out and Listen In below and decide if you want to grab a ticket when they go on sale tomorrow.
Listen Out 2022 Dates + Lineup
Supported by triple j
Tickets on sale on Wednesday, April 27th (12pm-2pm local time) via moshtix.com.au
Friday, September 23rd
Catani Gardens, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday, September 25th
HBF Arena, Perth, WA
Saturday, October 1st
Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, October 2nd
Brisbane Showground, Brisbane, QLD
24kGoldn
AJ Tracey
Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]
Barkaa
Bbno$
Blanke
Bru-C
Central Cee
Culture Shock
Dameeeela
Disclosure
Doechii
Electric Fields
James Hype
The Jungle Giants
Kito
Louis the Child
LP Giobbi
Meduza
Memphis LK
Miiesha
Nia Archives
Pirra
Polo G
Pretty Girl
Qrion
Stace Cadet & KLP
Tove Lo
Young Thug
triple j Unearthed Winners
+ More To Be Announced
Listen In Adelaide 2022 Date + Lineup
Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 27th (12pm local time) via moshtix.com.au
Monday, October 3rd
Ellis Park, Adelaide, SA
4kGoldn
Barkaa
bbno$
Bru-C
Central Cee
Chris Lake
Culture Shock
Disclosure
James Hype
Kito
Louis The Child
LP Giobbi
Meduza
Polo G
Stace Cadet And KLP
Young Thug
+ triple j Unearthed Winner
& Many more to be announced