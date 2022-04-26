Renowned dance festival Listen Out has announced its 2022 lineup, featuring a strong array of national and international artists.

Listen Out will be visiting Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane in September and October, with a concentrated version of the festival, Listen In, also hitting Adelaide in October (see full details below). Tickets for Listen Out 2022 go on sale on Wednesday, April 27th via moshtix.com.au.

Notable artists across several genres, including electronic, hip hop, dance, and pop, have today been confirmed to be taking to the festival’s stage this year. U.S. rappers Young Thug and Polo G, U.K. drill star Central Cee, and Doja Cat favourite Doechii will all be playing their debut Australian shows.

Other notable names include beloved British electronic duo Disclosure and iconic Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo. There’s also plenty of local talent too, including The Jungle Giants, Barkaa, and Miiesha.

You can check out the full lineup for both Listen Out and Listen In below and decide if you want to grab a ticket when they go on sale tomorrow.

Listen Out 2022 Dates + Lineup

Supported by triple j

Tickets on sale on Wednesday, April 27th (12pm-2pm local time) via moshtix.com.au

Friday, September 23rd

Catani Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 25th

HBF Arena, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 1st

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 2nd

Brisbane Showground, Brisbane, QLD

24kGoldn

AJ Tracey

Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]

Barkaa

Bbno$

Blanke

Bru-C

Central Cee

Culture Shock

Dameeeela

Disclosure

Doechii

Electric Fields

James Hype

The Jungle Giants

Kito

Louis the Child

LP Giobbi

Meduza

Memphis LK

Miiesha

Nia Archives

Pirra

Polo G

Pretty Girl

Qrion

Stace Cadet & KLP

Tove Lo

Young Thug

triple j Unearthed Winners

+ More To Be Announced

Listen In Adelaide 2022 Date + Lineup

Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 27th (12pm local time) via moshtix.com.au

Monday, October 3rd

Ellis Park, Adelaide, SA

4kGoldn

Barkaa

bbno$

Bru-C

Central Cee

Chris Lake

Culture Shock

Disclosure

James Hype

Kito

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi

Meduza

Polo G

Stace Cadet And KLP

Young Thug

+ triple j Unearthed Winner

& Many more to be announced