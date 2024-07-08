Victoria’s single-day music event, Town Folk Festival, has announced its biggest lineup yet.

An impressive roster of local and international talent is set to perform in Djaara/Castlemaine on Saturday, November 16th.

The 2024 lineup features A. Savage, the solo project of Parquet Courts frontman Andrew Savage, beloved New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, and four-time ARIA award-nominated future-soul powerhouse Ngaiire.

In their only Victorian appearance for 2024, global touring giants The Teskey Brothers will perform on the main stage. Also appearing are Yirinda, the project of Fred Leone and Samuel Pankhurst, who blend ancient Aboriginal language with modern production. The mesmerising Grace Cummings will play songs from her acclaimed third album, Ramona, alongside Jess Ribeiro, Queenie, and many more.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, July 11th at 9am local time via townfolkfestival.com.

Keeping its family-friendly, community vibe, the festival will activate local venues like The Bridge Hotel and Shedshaker Brewery, with the exciting addition of a major festival site at the Sunken Oval.

Festival Director Jeremy Furze shares, “Town Folk is growing up. After three iterations in ‘cute neighbourhood gathering’ mode, the time felt right to kick off the training wheels and step this thing up to ‘big fat festival’ mode. The multi-stage, multi-venue format will remain – again utilising all the wonderful spaces along Walker Street – but this year we will drop a stage on the Sunken Oval across the road and push the faders up a few notches.

“We (my brother Pat and I) created Town Folk with songwriters and audience listening at the forefront. As far as festivals go it’s fairly tame, but that suits us and our audience just fine. It’s a volatile time for music festivals but we believe that, more than ever, there’s an appetite for live music in more digestible servings and price points. Town Folk won’t break the bank or the lower back. It’s on the Bendigo line. It’s in the centre of Castlemaine. It’s an easy-going time for all ages and positions on the spectrum. It’s one day of exceptional fun and then home to bed, Airbnb, motel or campground.”

