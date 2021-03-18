Riley Pearce has just released one of the year’s best EPs, and to celebrate, he’s taken us through Love And All That Stuff track by track.

If the name Riley Pearce is one that’s new to you, then I would highly recommend stopping right here, heading over to Spotify (or a streaming service of your choice) and devouring his body of work. A staple of the Australian music scene, Pearce has spent many years delivering songs that are as powerful as they are heartfelt, with lyrics that cut you deeper than you’d expect.

For months now, Pearce has been sharing a run of new singles in the lead-up to his new EP, Love And All That Stuff. Described as a collection of love songs, the EP is described as being about the journey through life with someone you love – ranging from the ups, the downs, plans for the future, and even the small things you’d do for your significant other just to make their day better.

Featuring singles such as ‘Golden Retriever’, ‘All My Love’, and ‘Electricity’ (which Pearce recently played for Rolling Stone’s ‘In My Room’ series), Love And All That Stuff is the very definition of an EP that you need to hear. To celebrate its release, Pearce has given us the proper walkthrough a body of work such as this deserves.

So take some time out of your day, pop on Pearce’s new EP, and let yourself get lost in the majesty of his exceptional talent that has created Love And All That Stuff.

Love And All That Stuff

Love And All That Stuff is a collection of songs stemming from the evolution of my relationship with my now-fiancé. It documents the early stages, the dreaming, the hard times, the mundane and all the amazing little moments in between everything.

I recorded this EP back in March 2020 right before the pandemic and its impending doom was on the horizon, but I really think Andy Lawson and I were able to achieve something special under those conditions.

‘All My Love’

Probably the most vulnerable of the songs on the EP. Sometimes the feeling you get from someone is hard to put into words but rather the stories and memories you have of that person help to piece together most of that feeling. For me, this song is about staying connected and keeping the other person top of mind, becoming more selfless.

‘Electricity’

Talking about the future together with your partner can be both daunting and exciting. When you share a similar vision it’s very much the latter. I love looking at floor plans and houses online. I was the sort of kid that would rearrange the furniture in their room every few weeks just for something different.

‘Electricity’ came from dreaming about a life together and not carrying where you end up as long as you have each other to experience the journey with.

‘Golden Retriever’

I suppose the song version of the “how it started, how it’s going” meme. It’s part a story of how Alex and I met and realising that this is the exact person you’re looking for and you’ll do what it takes to make things work and keep them around. Relationships are best when the mundane activities are made fun just being in someone else’s company.

‘Night.Love.Sleep’

In what now feels like some sort of strange dream or blip in reality, my fiancé and I moved across to Melbourne in November 2019 (terrible timing). Even though we’re now back living in Perth and called it quits on our time over east due to the pandemic this song came from the time prior to our move east when I was touring Europe and away for five weeks. It’s all about looking up to the sky and thinking about the person on the other side of the world.

‘Two Parts’

Two Parts has a more intimate feel. I wrote and recorded this track fully myself in my spare bedroom/studio setup. It’s a song about being there to lift up your partner when they’re feeling down and putting in that extra effort to help them get through whatever it is they’re going through. That’s all part of being together.

