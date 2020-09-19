Aria DiMezzo is the trans metalhead and self-described Satanist who is a current Republican nominee for county sheriff.

She achieved the feat for the position in Cheshire County, New Hampshire. She may be the strangest and coolest Republican in US history.

DiMezzo even ran with the controversial but timely campaign slogan “F*** the Police,”. It’s remarkable that she was able to get 4,211 registered Republican residents to vote for her, but she did and she’s now on the ballot.

It must be noted that DiMezzo was able to secure the nomination due to running unopposed but gaining over 4000 Republican signatures is still quite the achievement.

Metal music defines DiMezzo’s life away from politics. She plays in a the wonderfully-named band called FUD, and just announced that her campaign song is going to be Trivium’s ‘The Heart From Your Hate’.

DiMezzo will be up against incumbent sheriff Eli Rivera, who is aiming for his third term.