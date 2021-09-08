In a new interview with Nylon, Travis Barker opened up about how being a pop-punk artist in 2021 has changed.

When we talk about pop-punk legends, Travis Barker and Blink-182 will always find a mention towards the top of the list. Even the rocker, however, admits that being a pop-punk artist was much easier years ago than it is in the hyper-connected world of 2021.

In a new interview with Nylon, Barker opened up about how the concept of pop-punk has been drastically overhauled in the age of Tiktok. In addition to faster turnaround times in terms of music and fewer periods of downtime, Barker also stressed how the most important parameter for a modern rocker was authenticity.

“The most important thing is being real and not hiding behind the label; there’s so many artists that are told how to be and what to do and people write their music for them,” he told Nylon.

“Whereas Blink was like, we do whatever the fuck we wanted and we had a lot of fun and we didn’t take ourselves too seriously, and we were very genuine. I think the days of hiding behind the label where they can make you a superstar if you have no personality are gone. Social media is so important.”

Barker also reflected on the very obvious revival pop-punk has been witnessing in the era of COVID. Instead of attributing it to the frustration of being cooped up, however, he pointed to Tickets To My Downfall, the Machine Gun Kelly album that he helped write, produce, and promote.

Barker compared the popularity of the album to the impact Blink-182 had in their earlier days.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I know kids that heard that and were under the impression it was a new genre of music that was just invented. ​​At one point, Blink-182 was for sure that to some people.” he said.

“For us to be, to a kid or a teenager, like, ‘my first punk band, Blink,’ and then as long as you discover Bad Religion and as long as you discover Minor Threat or Fugazi, then I’m happy. So if at this moment right now, if MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] and Jaden inspire people to go buy a Descendents record, I’m stoked.” he continued.

In the interview, Barker also opened up about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and taking his first flight since 2008, when a fatal plane crash left him with severe burns and injuries and claimed the lives of both pilots and two of Barker’s close friends.

The rocker, who recently flew to Cabo San Lucas with Kardashian, said that he had promised to fly anywhere with her provided he had 24 hours’ notice.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he said of his relationship with Kardashian.

“She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Forever’ by Travis Barker and Run The Jewels: