In today’s unexpected news, Travis Barker has released a *checks notes* Christmas cover with none other than Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Yep, just when we thought the Kardashian clan could no longer surprise us, they have gone ahead and dropped a cover of ‘Jingle Bells’ with vocals from their matriarch.

Not only does Jenner sing in the track, but Barker contributes on the drums and Kardashian does the jingling of the bells.

On top of that, the credits on the song reveal that it was released through ‘Kravis Records’, which may or may not be a legitimate record label helmed by Barker and Kardashian.

“A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story alongside the track’s cover art, which features an old school Christmas snap of Jenner.

“Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloe also weighed in, reposting the image of Jenner with the caption: “There’s a new Christmas legend in town!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In other news, Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently weighed in on his engagement to Kardashian in an interview with Page Six.

“I’m honestly very happy where I’m at in life. I already had that life. I already did it. I had my own TV show,” seemingly comparing the reality TV show she was on Meet the Barkers to Kardashian’s show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Meet the Barkers ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006 and Keeping up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007-2021, with an updated format of the latter to be released on Hulu soon.

Moakler added: “I think they’re very deserving of one another… I hope they get good ratings.”

