The couple that keeps on giving has given us… yet another reason to grab the spew bucket.

A video originally shared to Instagram gossip site @girlwithnojob has surfaced on Reddit, with hilarious commentary.

The short clip scans the room at a Kravis friend’s wedding, with Blink-182’s hit song ‘All the Small Things’ blasting on the PA system.

The camera focuses on Kardashian bouncing and grinding on the lap of her drummer fiancé, while he looks at her adoringly.

“Naurrrr not at the wedding,” the Reddit poster captioned the clip:

“Oh no, why is she dry humping him in public let alone at someone’s wedding?” one Redditor asked.

“I was kinda not overly fussed about their pda, I found it kinda embarrassing but whatever but this is just pure gross! His sleazy face in this as well.”

“My second hand embarrassment just went through the roof and my body physically shriveled up,” another user wrote.

“Not the lady next to them clapping like they’re cutting a cake lmao,” someone else observed.

Kardashian had shared photos of the couple dressed for the occasion to Instagram earlier in the evening:

“Going to the chapel,” she wrote, tagging the newlyweds.

The newly-engaged couple are still in the throes of the Honeymoon phase, as Kris Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres last month.

“Well, you feel like you’re, you know, they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” she said, according to Page Six.

“Like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go.

“But they’re, you know, they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special, and I’m so excited. He was really cute.”

Reddit, on the other hand, isn’t having it.

“What the fuck is wrong with these two,” one user wrote.

“I have a feeling they get off on being watched. I know more about their sex life than anyone needs to know in any circumstance. Can they control themselves Jesus Christ.”