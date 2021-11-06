If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians/Barker’s, you’ll know that Travis barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has a lot to say about his recent engagement to reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

She’s dissed the couple’s Halloween costumes, said their PDA is “weird”, said the relationship has “broken” up her family, said that her mother “likes everyone except the Kardashians” and much, much more.

Now, during a quick chat with Page Six, Moakler has insisted that she’s not “not jealous or bitter” of Barker and Kardashian’s relationship.

“I’m honestly very happy where I’m at in life. I already had that life. I already did it. I had my own TV show,” seemingly comparing the reality TV show she was on Meet the Barkers to Kardashian’s show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Meet the Barkers ran for two seasons from 2005 to 2006 and Keeping up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007-2021, with an updated format of the latter to be released on Hulu soon. The new Kardashian reality show is said to feature Travis Barker too.

Moakler added, “I think they’re very deserving of one another,” she said of the couple. “I hope they get good ratings.”

While Barker’s ex continued to imply she was ~totally fine~ about the new engagement, she couldn’t help but throw a barb.

“I’ve said that before. I don’t feel that that makes me bitter or jealous by just saying that’s weird,” Moakler said. “But it is.”

After sharing her thoughts on Kardashian and Barker, Moakler posed for some *candid* shots with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. The pics saw the couple engaging in some public PDA while looking at the paparazzi and smiling.

Just this past weekend, Moakler moaned about Kardashian and Barker’s Halloween costumes, who dressed up as Clarence and Alabama from the movie True Romance.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence [like] in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie,” Moakler told Us Weekly.

“I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

