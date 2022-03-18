Travis Barker would like people to leave Kourtney Kardashian and her (or his) Cannibal Corpse shirt alone, thank you very much.

In September, Kardashian faced criticism from some metalheads for sporting a Cannibal Corpse Eaten Back To Life shirt. The reason? Kardashian likely knew little about the act. Even Cannibal Corpse Chris Barnes founder joined in on the criticism. Barnes shared a photo of the couple strolling hand in hand and captioned it: “Posers.”

In a new interview with Revolver, Barker shut down any criticism against Kardashian. He also clarified that the shirt in question was his.

“To speak on that, that’s the lamest shit ever. Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame.” he said, before adding that she never claimed knowing every song.

“She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album.”

Barker also added that he does not have patience for the constant policing among fans in the rock community.

“I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — ‘I’m more punk than you’ — just f**k all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?” he said.

“Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — ‘Oh, that’s Blink-182’s drummer’ — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every f**king minute of it.” he added.

