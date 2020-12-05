Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In 2018, Travis Scott rapped about his “baby mama” being on the cover of Forbes for its 30 Under 30 round-up.

That baby mama, being Kylie Jenner, definitely had the other bitches shook.

And now just a short two years later, it barely comes as a surprise that Scott fronts Forbes Magazine’s 2020 30 Under 30.

Scott first appeared in Forbes three years ago, cracking the list for his earnings predominantly as a rapper. And so he should have. Today, he’s raked up more than $100 million USD through his music alone.

But this year, he’s pushed his way to the front (cover), for more than that. Branded by Forbes as, “Corporate America’s Brand Whisperer,” they’re more interested in how Scott’s influence has made his endorsement ability insanely lucrative.

Let’s take a look. There’s his partnership with Nike. Together they’ve been unstoppable in creating highly coveted kicks which get even the most conservative sneaker heads heads tripping over themselves just to get a pair.

And the proof is in the resell, with reports that a Travis Scott Nike shoe will typically resell with a 400% mark-up.

Halfway through this year Scott also collaborated with Fortnite to perform a nine-minute long virtual concert, which the industry has suspected of earning Scott $20 million.

And more recently, Scott partnered up with McDonald’s to create a glorified Quarter Pounder Meal, which marked the first McDonald’s celebrity collaboration since Michael Jordan in 1992.

According to Forbes though, there’s a larger narrative at play here. They reported, “The larger story here is that brands historically have told celebrities how to say their message. I think it’s very clear that Travis Scott and his team have gotten through to these brands that they have a very clear aesthetic, messaging and strategy.”

Let’s be real though, everyone – Travis Scott included, could probably have done without that McDonald’s meal.