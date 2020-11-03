Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account in the wake of fans trolling him over his, ah, unusual Halloween costume.

For Halloween this year, Scott chose to go down the classic superhero-related ensemble route by dressing up as Batman.

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, it seems fans took umbrage with the chocolate brown colour of the costume, which was a departure from Batman’s usual black.

Although it appears Scott may have chosen the unique colouring in order to match his cars, fans quickly likened the get up to that of a cockroach.

From there, a thorough roasting ensued, and many a meme was made comparing Scott’s interpretation of Batman to bugs.

Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea pic.twitter.com/wDYUujGPvH — Jose Saenz (@3315Saenz) November 1, 2020

Pic of Travis Scott last night eating his Travis Burger alone after getting clowned off Instagram pic.twitter.com/XG1iPPAvCF — chloay (@chloebarclay9) November 1, 2020

While the teasing all appeared to be in good fun, Scott promptly deleted his Instagram account following the backlash.

Rather than a simple case of hurt feelings, fans have speculated whether the deactivation is instead a stunt to attract hype ahead of the release of potential new music.

Still, one can’t help but be suspicious of the timing, especially since Scott initially seemed so keen to show off his outfit.

In other news, Scott has been kept busy in recent months with the release of a new single, as well as his now-infamous collaboration with McDonald’s.

The decidedly wacky collab saw Scott pair up with the fast-food giant to create the Cactus Jack meal, which was essentially a Quarter Pounder with the addition of bacon and BBQ sauce.

