I don’t think that anyone could’ve predicted the sheer chaos that the McDonald’s Travis Scott Meal would incite.

If you’re not up to speed on this truly bizarre phenomena, here’s a primer. The other week, McDonald’s unveiled its first celebrity collaboration since their 1996 venture with Michael Jordan. The Cactus Jack meal — a collaboration with ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper Travis Scott.

The meal itself is literally a Quarter Pounder burger with bacon, fries, BBQ sauce, and a Sprite with extra ice. There’s no toy, no exclusive merch gimmicks, no branded packaging. Just a side of BBQ sauce and a little extra ice.

Despite it being a run-of-the-mill Quarter Pounder meal, the youths are going crazy. Travis Scott posters are being stolen from restaurants and sold on eBay for hundreds of dollars, some McDonald’s branches are running out of ingredients like beef and lettuce, and now, a TikTok challenge has been born.

It was only a matter of time before the pop-culture juggernaut collided with the video-sharing app. Teens have taken to ordering the Cactus Jack meal by driving up to the drive-thru window, delivering the line “You know why I’m here,” and blasting ‘Sicko Mode’.

The hype surrounding the burger resulted in McDonald’s having to send their employees an email blast priming them on all the unconventional ways people might attempt to order this burger.

As Business Insider reports, employees were told “Various Travis Scott Meal marketing materials include the line, ‘Say Cactus Jack sent you’, leading some customers to say, ‘Cactus Jack sent me’ or other social-media-inspired variations including: ‘It’s lit, sickomode,’ ‘The fornite guy burger,’ or ‘You know why I am here’ (while playing Travis Scott music).

“To reduce confusion, please make crew aware of these monikers or alternate ordering methods.”

It’s lit.

Check out ‘SICKO MODE’ by Travis Scott: