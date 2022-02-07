Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have announced that their baby was born on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022.

Jenner shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier this morning by posting a black and white photo of a baby’s hand being held by a child’s hand, which is believed to be big sister Stormi’s.

The post is captioned 2/2/22 and a blue heart. Alluding that the baby was born on the 2nd of February, and the blue heart is believed to represent that the newborn is a boy.

It’s the second child for the couple. Their first born, Stormi, just celebrated her fourth birthday a day before the new addition arrived.

Although Jenner has shared the happy news with her 309 million followers on Instagram, Scott is yet to post about the birth of their baby. However, this isn’t too much of a surprise given that the rapper has stayed almost silent on social media since the devastating Astroworld event, which saw ten people die during one of his concerts.

Travis commented on his baby mama’s post announcing the news, posting six brown love heart emojis. Within one hour of making the comment, it’s already received over 51,000 likes.

Jenner’s post has unsurprisingly been flooded with comments and likes, too. The reality star shared the news a little over two hours ago, and the post has received well over 7 million likes, and 80,000 comments. Among the well wishes are those from her famous sisters, with Kourtney Kardashian writing, “Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼”.

Along with the announcement photo, Jenner also shared some floral arrangements to her story. Eagle eyed fans have zoomed in on the gift card on one of the bouquets, and discovered that it is from her big sister, Kim.

“Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi!” a card in a bunch of purple roses reads. “We are so excited and love you so much. Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm XOXO.”

