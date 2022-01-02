Travis Scott has returned to Instagram, posting his first photo since the tragic Astroworld Festival. The rapper returned to the gram with two black and white photos of himself, showing him posing.

The first pic is a profile shot of him with a cap on, he captioned the pic, ‘Always’. The second photo shows Scott sitting back on a stool, with plants behind, this photo wasn’t captioned. The ‘Sicko Mode’ singer also posted an Instagram story, showing a photo of the daughter he shares with Kylie Jenner, Stormi.

Though the three images didn’t address the Astroworld tragedy, they do mark the first time that Scott has posted on social media since immediately after the incident. In the days after the concert, Scott posted a series of videos to his story explaining that he was upset by what happened.

The photos have attracted a lot of comments, with some users welcoming him back to the platform, and others questioning why he didn’t mention the lost lives.

“I wonder how the familes feel right now on New Year’s Eve knowing their loved ones are literally 10ft underground inside a casket forever sleeping and will never come back and all because of a Travis Scott concert and Travis causing the melee and riots…” Posted one user.

“This your post? Disgusting and disappointing,” wrote another.

Though Scott’s return to Instagram didn’t mention the deadly concert, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, posted on Instagram after a similar absence, and the reality star seemed to touch on the lost lives.

Jenner, who is normally very active on social media, has only posted a handful of stories and photos since Astroworld.

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤,” she posted on Instagram.

Ten people were killed as a result that happened during a crowd surge while Scott was playing at Astroworld on Friday, November 5th, 2021.

