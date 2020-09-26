There’s just no escaping Travis Scott this year. The omnipresent rapper with the best PR team in the game has released new song ‘Franchise’.

Just a week after first teasing it by making it available for pre-order for only 69 cents, the track was dropped on Friday, September 25th.

It came alongside a buzzing and dizzying cinematic new video. There are multiple expensive colourful cars. Travis Scott smashes someone with a golf ball into a lake. There’s even an alpaca.

Young Thug and M.I.A. lend extra star wattage to proceedings for a song that surely will keep Scott at the top of hip-hop in 2020.

The Houston rapper partnered with IMAX to make the global debut of his ‘Franchise’ music video on Thursday, September 24th, at selected cinemas during the night showings of Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet. The partnership came around after Scott recently recorded ‘The Plan’ for Nolan’s blockbuster movie.

Nolan delivered a handwritten letter to Scott, who then posted it on Twitter, about his anticipation for the world premiere of Franchise. “Travis– Love the video (shot on film, no less!). I can’t wait to hear it on the IMAX speakers, and see those sheep stampede across the giant screen as part of a Travis/Tenet/Travis sandwich!” the Oscar-winning filmmaker wrote.

Somehow it wasn’t the biggest collaboration of Scott’s year. He recently combined with fast food powerhouse McDonald’s to release the limited edition Cactus Jack burger in a marketing move delivered by the gods. It’s caused chaos for poor Macca’s workers after TikTok inevitably got involved.

Scott fans have been driving up to the drive-thru window, delivering the line “You know why I’m here,”, before blasting Scott’s anthem ‘Sicko Mode’. Gen Z fun.

The little Scott action figure made for his Macca’s meal is now harder to get your hands on than his Nike shoes. Honestly, at this point Scott could release a 2-minute clip of him brushing his teeth and still maintain his credibility through marketing. His dealings have been that good.

Check out ‘Franchise’ by Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.: