The Houston rapper’s ‘Space Village’ store has been handing out Nike cards that are promoting Travis Scott’s upcoming Utopia album.

Space Village, Travis Scott’s store located in Houston, Texas, is a boutique popup that first showed up in February of 2020. Fans are now reporting that cards are being handed to them while shopping in his store that appear to be promoting Scott’s new album Utopia.

Scott’s store primarily sells clothing— sweatshirts, beanies, t-shirts but now it seems like it is crossing over into the music world to promote the Houston rapper’s music.

The card reads, “WELCOME TO UTOPIA. WE CREATE A NEW WORLD WHERE EVERYTHING IS FOR EVERYONE. UTOPIA IS EVERYWHERE & ALL-TIME. UTOPIA IS IN YOUR MIND. THE FLOWERS WILL SET YOU FREE. ASTROWORLD IS NOT A WORLD, IT’S A FEELING. THE ESSENCE OF UTOPIA IS GROWTH. PLANT THIS CARD IN SOIL.”

The marketing of a “New world where everything is for everyone,” comes after the Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died due to dangerous crowd conditions. For a full look at the timeline of the event look here. It was reported that Travis Scott did stop the show multiple times during the event, however, the Astroworld rapper continued to perform after multiple deaths and finished his show until the end despite the show’s promoter, Live Nation, agreeing to cut it short.

The cards being handed out are clear promotions for his upcoming album Utopia, set to come this year, with Nike branding added to the card. It appears Scott is continuing to move forward with future projects and his next album despite the severe backlash he’s received from the families of victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

This was apparently handed out at Travis Scott's Store 'Space Village' in Houston recently 🌵🚀 pic.twitter.com/qU1aAFLr0s — OnThinIce (@OnnThinlce) March 4, 2022

Some fans were quick to point out Nike’s involvement in the project and how short their memory is when a profit is involved.

Didn’t take long for Nike to forget about the concert deaths lol — Brian H (@Brian_Uzi_Vert) March 4, 2022

Utopia has no official release date but is set to come sometime in 2022.