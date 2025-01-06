Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have added another Golden Globe to their collection, taking home the 2025 award for Best Original Score for their work on Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.

This marks the third time the Nine Inch Nails duo has won the prestigious award, following victories for The Social Network in 2010 and Pixar’s Soul in 2020.

The pair’s latest win solidifies their status as some of Hollywood’s most in-demand composers.

Known for their innovative blend of electronic and orchestral elements, Reznor and Ross crafted a score for Challengers that melds French electro and hard techno.

Their musical ingenuity earned them another nomination this year for Best Original Song with “Compress / Repress,” also from Challengers. However, the award ultimately went to “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez.

Reznor and Ross are now turning their attention to the 2025 Academy Awards. Both their score and song have made the Oscars shortlist, and fans are eager to see if they can bring home more hardware.

The Golden Globes ceremony wasn’t without other notable moments. Elton John, who co-presented the award alongside Brandi Carlile, playfully referred to his co-host as Rihanna, as he made a joke about his fading eyesight to assure fans that it’s “not as bad as it seems.”

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

John appeared excited for Reznor and Ross to win the gong, raising both fists in celebration as their names were announced.

“I’d like to thank my best friend, my musical partner, the great talent, Trent Reznor,” Ross said as he accepted the award. “The music that revealed itself as the voice of the Challengers never felt like a safe choice, but it always felt like the right one.”

Ross also thanked director Luca Guadagnino, as well as the “fabulous Zendaya,” who was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her portrayal of Tashi in the film.

The pair are also behind the soundtrack for Disney’s forthcoming film Tron: Ares.