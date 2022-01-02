Trey Songz is facing more rape allegations, with basketball player Dylan Gonzalez calling him a “rapist”.

Gonzalez, who plays for the New Orleans Gators took to Twitter with some strong accusations against Songz.

“Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.” Gonalez wrote on both Instagram and Twitter.

Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn't hold that in another year. See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

Replies have flooded in, with many followers offering their support to Gonzalez. “Welp @KekePalmer called it,” replied one user.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2017, Songz ex-girlfriend, KeKe Palmer accused Songz of sexual intimidation, saying that he forced her to appear in his music video without her consent. Palmer later took to Twitter to share more insight on the incident.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time,” Palmer wrote on Twitter.

She continued: “Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle,” the singer/actress continued. “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me ‘let me just show you the idea’?? Wow.

“This is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!!”

Songz refuted the claims during his own appearance on The Breakfast Club. In January of last year, Songz and P. Diddy are currently embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit which was lodged against them from a woman named Jauhara Jeffries. The lawsuit is said to be worth $20,000,000.

