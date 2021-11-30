Trey Songz is being investigated over an alleged sexual assault that took place in Las Vegas over the weekend.

As reported by TMZ, a report was filed by The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, November 28th. The report states that the incident allegedly happened at The Cosmopolitan, although it remains unclear when it took place. Songz is said to be coopering with the police on their investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

A source for The Cosmopolitan revealed that Songz and some friends brought a few women back to the hotel after celebrating his 37th birthday at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday night. It’s said that the alleged assault happened sometime afterwards.

It’s not the first allegation surrounding the singer. In 2016, he was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer after a performance in Detroit. After pleading guilty the following year to two reduced counts of disturbing the peace, he was sentenced to 18 months probation and anger management classes.

A women claimed that Songz sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub in 2018. She went on to file a lawsuit against him, seeking damages of $10 million.

He was sued for battery for a 2019 incident where he allegedly punched a bartender who told Songz he had violated the bar’s policy by standing on the bar.

Only this year, Songz was reportedly arrested during a game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in January. He was initially charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and for assaulting a police officer, but he was released from custody the following day. In May, he was accused of bumping a woman’s car and hitting her hand and the incident was reported as a hit-and-run after he fled the scene.

