A recently emerged video shows rapper Trey Songz sexually assaulting a woman by pulling her breast out of her top.

Trey Songz is being accused of sexual assaulting a woman by removing her top and forcibly exposing her breasts at a party.

According to TMZ, the victim Megan Johnson is alleging that Trey undid her top and exposed her breasts during a party in August 2013. According to accounts by Johnson’s lawyers, Trey approached Johnson from behind, untied her top, and chanted ‘titties in the open’ repeatedly. An alleged video of the incident has also emerged.

Johnson is reportedly seeking more than $5 million USD as compensation for emotional distress and self-harm.

Trey Songz has a new accuser and this one says she has video proof of him exposing her breast in public, she wants him to pay up, north of $5million 🔗: https://t.co/Lo4V0AsAZu pic.twitter.com/ODFGbnxtGx — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 21, 2022

In a letter addressed to Trey, Johnson’s lawyers allege “negligent and reckless behaviour” on Trey’s part.

“One woman may have been mistaken, but it is unlikely that the 12+ women that have made complaints about you, including our four clients, were also mistaken. Ms. Johnson is certainly not mistaken. Perhaps the enclosed video will refresh your recollection and illustrate the certainty of your negligent and reckless behavior.” the letter reads.

Mentioning that Johnson was “holding her arm over her chest longer than necessary out of fear you would randomly assault her from behind again,” the letter clarifies that she “has instructed me to explore all reasonable settlement offers that exceed $5 million.”

News of Johnson’s lawsuit comes only days after the rapper was cleared of sexual assault charges in his Las Vegas case. However, he still has unsettled rape allegations against him, most notably from a 2016 incident.

In another unrelated incident, a woman is seeking $10 million USD in a lawsuit, alleging that Songz sexually assaulted her in a Miami nightclub in 2018.

