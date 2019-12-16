triple j are in the midst of wrapping up another huge year of music, sharing the results of their 2019 album poll over the weekend.

For decades now, triple j have closed out the massive year that was by asking their listeners to vote in a poll that determines their favourite album of the year.

While Radiohead topped the list back in 1997, the ensuing years have been an exciting indicator of what folks have loved, with the likes of Silverchair, Something For Kate, and Arcade Fire have taken out the top spot, while acts like Tame Impala and Gotye have pulled it off on multiple occasions.

Now though, following news that voting for the Hottest 100 opens today, triple j shared the results of their 2019 album poll overnight, with the top spots likely a predictable concept for most listeners.

While the top ten features great Aussie acts like Angie McMahon, Stella Donnelly, the Hilltop Hoods, G Flip, Holy Holy, and Thelma Plum, a few international acts also make the cut, including Tyler, The Creator, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Lana Del Rey, and Billie Eilish, who takes top honours with WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Not enough for you? The station also shared the results of the top 20, and the top ten albums from Richard Kingsmill as well.

With the top 20 showing that artists like BROCKHAMPTON, Flume, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Foals, and WAAX just missed out, Kingsmill’s list largely agrees with the original top ten, save for the addition of names like Sampa The Great and PUP.

Check out all the details of this year’s list below.

Check out ‘bad guy’ by Billie Eilish:

triple j Album Poll 2019

1. Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

2. G Flip – About Us

3. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

4. Tyler, The Creator – IGOR

5. Holy Holy – My Own Pool Of Light

6. Stella Donnelly – Beware Of The Dogs

7. Catfish & The Bottlemen – The Balance

8. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

9. Hilltop Hoods – The Great Expanse

10. Angie McMahon – Salt

11. BROCKHAMPTON – Ginger

12. Flume – Hi This Is Flume {Mixtape}

13. Methyl Ethel – Triage

14. Rex Orange County – Pony

15. WAAX – Big Grief

16. Maggie Rogers – Heard It In A Past Life

17. Cub Sport – Cub Sport

18. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Infest The Rats’ Nest

19. Hayden James – Between Us

20. Foals – Part 1: Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost

Richard Kingsmill’s top 10 albums of 2019

1. Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

2. Stella Donnelly – Beware Of The Dogs

3. Tyler, The Creator – IGOR

4. Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

5. King Princess – Cheap Queen

6. Nilüfer Yanya – Miss Universe

7. Boy & Bear – Suck On Light

8. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

9. PUP – Morbid Stuff

10. Sampa the Great – The Return