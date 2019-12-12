Start combing your Spotify playlists for the highlights of 2019, with triple j announcing the details for the annual Hottest 100 countdown.

As we tend towards the end of 2019, it’s time to start looking back on the year that was. While folks have been reliving their previous year with Spotify’s Wrapped campaign, the annual approach of the Hottest 100 now has them thinking about what they’ve loved this year.

After making the somewhat controversial decision back in 2017 to move the Hottest 100 to the “fourth weekend in January”, the station has today revealed that Saturday, January 25th, 2020 is when we’re set to count down our favourite tracks of the year.

Then, making use of the public holiday on Monday, January 27th, the station will be counting down its Hottest 200, while Double J will be replaying the classic Hottest 100 of 1999 to give listeners a blast from the past.

Check out Ocean Alley’s ‘Confidence’:

Voting for the 2019 countdown is set to open at 8am AEDT on Monday, December 16th, and will close over a month later on Monday, January 20th.

This year’s Hottest 100 also sees triple j teaming up with Greening Australia, who run tree-planting projects across the country to restore natural environments, cool our cities, save endangered animals, and pull carbon out of the atmosphere.

With climate change one of the most pressing issues facing triple j listeners, the partnership will allow listeners to chip in a few dollars to help Greening Australia plant trees and help have a major environmental impact.

For anyone who donates $30 or more, they’ll also find themselves with a Hottest 100 temporary tattoo pack, which you can slap on to help get in on the festivities when the countdown launches on January 25th, 2020.

Check out all the details below and begin to think about just which track might top this year’s countdown. Or, given the success of Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’, start thinking about which tune might get #2 instead.

Check out ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I:

triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019: Key dates

8am AEDT, Monday, December 16th, 2019: Hottest 100 voting opens

3pm AEDT, Monday, January 20th, 2020: Hottest 100 voting closes

12pm AEDT, Saturday, January 25th, 2020: Hottest 100 on triple j

10am local time, Monday, January 27th, 2020: Hottest 200-101 on triple j

10am local time, Monday, January 27th, 2020: Classic Hottest 100 of 1999 on Double J