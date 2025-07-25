With less than 24 hours until the countdown begins, triple j has revealed some intriguing stats about the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs.

Following the annual Hottest 100 at the start of the year, Triple J’s next big countdown is all about homegrown music.

The national youth broadcaster announced the launch of its Hottest 100 of Australian Songs in June, part of the network’s 50th birthday celebrations.

This special edition mid-year poll is “dedicated to the homegrown artists and tracks that have resonated across generations, and helped define our nation’s sound,” read a statement from the ABC-operated broadcaster.

The countdown will take over the entire triple jump network tomorrow (July 26th) from 10am AEST.

On the eve of the countdown, triple j has revealed that over 2.65 million votes were cast, highlighting the passion Aussies have for homegrown music. Check out some more key stats revealed by the network today:

One act in the top 20 is making their very first triple j Hottest 100 debut

20 is making their very first triple j debut Only 30 votes separated # 100 and #101

and #101 One act has a back-to-back entry

8 entries are separated by less than 10 votes

18-29 year olds were the most popular voters

At last count, 100 % of entries are Australian

Listeners can tune in to the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs on triple j, Double J, Unearthed, and triple j Hottest. Additionally, triple j’s TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels will provide real-time updates and insights into the countdown, ensuring fans are kept in the loop with all the latest developments.

Triple j’s Hottest 100 began in 1989 and is often described by the ABC as the world’s largest music democracy.

The most recent edition, won by Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, was a record-setter, raking in nearly 2.5 million votes.

Over time, Triple j has rejigged the countdown to test its listeners’ love for the Hottest 100 Songs of All Time, Australian Albums (2011), Songs of the Decade, and more.