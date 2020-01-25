Today’s the day, music lovers; it’s time for triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2019.

As is tradition, we’ve already learnt a few facts about the countdown in advance, with triple j revealing that this year is set to be the biggest on record. Of course, we’re pretty eager to see who is going to come out on top of this year’s poll.

While we’ve spent a while looking back at the songs that never made the countdowns over the years, and the tracks that Warm Tunas reckon might top the poll, today is the day we find out for sure.

Will we see Denzel Curry become the first-ever winner with a cover song? Will Tones And I cap off a massive year with a huge win? Or could Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ pull a fast one and top the lot?

Well, now is the time to find out! So stick with us today as we give you a live update of the songs that are being played throughout the day, along with a few facts that we learn as the countdown continues.

triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019

100. ‘No Plans’ – Dune Rats

99. ‘C.U.D.I. (Can U Dig It)’ – Cosmo’s Midnight

98. ‘Meditjin (feat. JessB)’ – Baker Boy

97. ‘Skin’ – San Cisco

96. ‘Ludens’ – Bring Me The Horizon

95. ‘A.O.K.’ – Adrian Eagle

94. ‘Protection’ – Allday

93. ‘Wow.’ – Post Malone

92. ‘The Real Thing’ – Client Liaison

91. ‘all the good girls go to hell’ – Billie Eilish

90. ‘Here Comes Your Man’ (triple j Like A Version) – Skegss

89. ‘Final Form’ – Sampa The Great

88. ‘Lose Control’ – Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys

87. ‘Follow God’ – Kanye West

86. ‘Unsainted’ – Slipknot