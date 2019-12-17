It’s that time of year again folks, with Hottest 100 voting now officially open, the annual tradition of predicting the countdown via Nick Whyte’s Warm Tunas has returned as well.

For a few of years now, the annual Hottest 100 has been preceded by some social media-based predictions, and subsequently posted on Nick Whyte’s Warm Tunas website.

Having started back in 2015, where Whyte predicted the top three spots in the countdown, it returned in 2016 with a much more slick interface. While Whyte’s website predicted a flip between the #1 and #2 songs, it was still pretty accurate, and managed to guess the top spot last year.

So how does it all work? Well, like previous Hottest 100 predictions, it’s all about social media – specifically Instagram and Twitter in this case.

Warm Tunas goes along and follows all the hashtags pertinent to the countdown, such as #hottest100, #triplejhottest100, #triplej, and then collects and collates the votes that folks have shared with that hashtag.

Of course, if you want to make sure your votes count in the annual predictions, Whyte also offers you the chance to send your top ten via a direct message to the Warm Tunas Instagram account.

Check out the Warm Tunas Hottest 100 Spotify playlist:

So far, the site has collated over 9,613 votes from almost 1,077 images, equating to a sample size of approximately 0.39%. Last year’s final result took into account roughly 58,462 votes, which was a sample size of about 61%, so we still have a way to go before it can be considered fairly accurate.

But what’s in the running so far? Well, it’s obviously still early days and will likely change quite a bit, but the current voting has a surprising (but understandable) number one on the cards, with Denzel Curry’s Like A Version of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Bulls On Parade’ in the top spot.

Why is this surprising? Well, considering how popular Tones And I has been with ‘Dance Monkey’, some folks have believed we might be seeing a repeat of Gotye topping 2011’s countdown, where the #1 was so obvious that the big question was who would hit #2.

As it stands, ‘Dance Monkey’ is sitting at #4, with Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ and G Flip’s ‘Drink Too Much’ following closely behind.

Please stop voting for Baby Yoda. He’s not a song. — triple j (@triplej) December 17, 2019

Of course, if Denzel Curry does hit #1, this would be a major milestone for the countdown. Not only would it be the highest position that a cover version has made, but it would also serve as the highest position ever achieved by triple j’s Like A Version segment as well.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’ is currently tracking to reach #26. If this is the case, we’ll also see the band break the record for longest time between appearances, having appeared only once with ‘Wait And Bleed’ back in 2000.

Who knows how much these positions will change before the countdown takes place next month, but we do know it’ll be an exciting ride along the way!

Check out Denzel Curry covering Rage Against The Machine:

Check out the Warm Tunas Hottest 100 top ten predictions:

1. ‘Bulls On Parade {triple j Like A Version 2019}’ – Denzel Curry

2. ‘bad guy’ – Billie Eilish

3. ‘Drink Too Much’ – G Flip

4. ‘Dance Monkey’ – Tones And I

5. ‘Rushing Back {Ft. Vera Blue}’ – Flume

6. ‘Better In Blak’ – Thelma Plum

7. ‘By Myself’ – FIDLAR

8. ‘Charlie’ – Mallrat

9. ‘Painkiller’ – Ruel

10. ‘Face To Face’ – Ruel