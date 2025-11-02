The nominees for triple j’s 2025 J Awards are in, marking the start of Ausmusic Month and celebrating the very best in Australian music, from standout albums to the brightest new voices.

This year’s awards feature five categories: triple j Australian Album of the Year, Double J Australian Artist of the Year, Unearthed Artist of the Year, rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year, and triple j Australian Live Act of the Year.

Input from the entire triple j team directs the nominations of each category, with the final judging panel of each Award consisting of the music and on-air teams at triple j, Unearthed, Double J and rage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by triple j (@triple_j)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

26 artists have score nominations in 2025, including Baker Boy, Ninajirachi, Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, Amyl and the Sniffers, Folk Bitch Trio, and more. See the full list below. Winners will be announced from 3:30pm on Wednesday, November 12.

Triple j is going all in on Ausmusic month, with the ‘triple j 50 tour’ set to hit venues in Hobart, Newcastle, Adelaide, the Gold Coast and Torquay, with a lineup including Ninajirachi, Tkay Maidza, Mallrat, and more.

The month will also feature local talent on Like a Version and Live at the Wireless, only-local selectors on the Friday Mix (including an Aussie icon), full days of Australian music programming across triple j, Unearthed and Double J, and of course, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on November 27th.

2025 J Awards nominees

triple j Album of the Year

Baker Boy – DJANDJAY

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time

grentperez – Backflips in a Restaurant

Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now

Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

The Rions – Everything Every Single Day

Thornhill – BODIES

Unearthed Artist of the Year

Don West

Darcie Haven

Sam Alfred

Folk Bitch Trio

PLAYLUNCH

Double J Australian Artist of the Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Emily Wurramara

Gordi

Meg Washington

Paul Kelly

rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year

Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’ (dir. Matt Sav)

Ecca Vandal – ‘CRUISING TO SELF SOOTHE’ (dirs. Ecca Vandal and Richie Buxton)

Ninajirachi – ‘Fuck My Computer’ (dir. Ball Bass John)

PLAYLUNCH – ‘Keith’ (dir. Riley Nimbs)

RONA. – ‘Show Me’ (dir. Tyson Perkins)