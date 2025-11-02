The nominees for triple j’s 2025 J Awards are in, marking the start of Ausmusic Month and celebrating the very best in Australian music, from standout albums to the brightest new voices.
This year’s awards feature five categories: triple j Australian Album of the Year, Double J Australian Artist of the Year, Unearthed Artist of the Year, rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year, and triple j Australian Live Act of the Year.
Input from the entire triple j team directs the nominations of each category, with the final judging panel of each Award consisting of the music and on-air teams at triple j, Unearthed, Double J and rage.
26 artists have score nominations in 2025, including Baker Boy, Ninajirachi, Spacey Jane, Ball Park Music, Amyl and the Sniffers, Folk Bitch Trio, and more. See the full list below. Winners will be announced from 3:30pm on Wednesday, November 12.
Triple j is going all in on Ausmusic month, with the ‘triple j 50 tour’ set to hit venues in Hobart, Newcastle, Adelaide, the Gold Coast and Torquay, with a lineup including Ninajirachi, Tkay Maidza, Mallrat, and more.
The month will also feature local talent on Like a Version and Live at the Wireless, only-local selectors on the Friday Mix (including an Aussie icon), full days of Australian music programming across triple j, Unearthed and Double J, and of course, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on November 27th.
2025 J Awards nominees
triple j Album of the Year
Baker Boy – DJANDJAY
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time
grentperez – Backflips in a Restaurant
Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now
Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
The Rions – Everything Every Single Day
Thornhill – BODIES
Unearthed Artist of the Year
Don West
Darcie Haven
Sam Alfred
Folk Bitch Trio
PLAYLUNCH
Double J Australian Artist of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Emily Wurramara
Gordi
Meg Washington
Paul Kelly
rage and triple j Australian Music Video of the Year
Drifting Clouds – ‘Bawuypawuy’ (dir. Matt Sav)
Ecca Vandal – ‘CRUISING TO SELF SOOTHE’ (dirs. Ecca Vandal and Richie Buxton)
Ninajirachi – ‘Fuck My Computer’ (dir. Ball Bass John)
PLAYLUNCH – ‘Keith’ (dir. Riley Nimbs)
RONA. – ‘Show Me’ (dir. Tyson Perkins)
triple j Australian Live Act of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Ball Park Music
Miss Kaninna
SPEED