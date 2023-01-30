ICYMI: Taylor Swift fans were in a frenzy after rumours circulated she’d been banned from Australia’s favourite countdown following her disqualification in 2015 for her smash hit, ‘Shake It Off’.

The omission of ‘Shake It Off’ sparked the viral #Tay4Hottest100 campaign, which saw an army of Taylor Swift fans take advantage of the Hottest 100 voting feature that allows users to write in a song for submission to the poll.

It was a campaign that saw the collaborative powers of Swifties, Buzzfeed and KFC join forces. “Let’s teach those music snobs a lesson,” wrote BuzzFeed’s Mark Di Stefano at the time. “Get around #Tay4Hottest100.”

Triple J weren’t having a bar of it and swiftly stopped the campaign in its tracks, banning Swift from the race. The station argued that the campaign unfairly rigged the results.

Now, in a wild turn of events, ABC has come forward to clarify that Taylor Swift was actually never banned from Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown.

Apparently, it turns out it was all just a big ol’ miscommunication.

In a statement, ABC said, “Contrary to popular belief, Taylor Swift was never banned from the Hottest 100. We value all artists and their music, and welcome them to be considered for the countdown.”

Understandably, Swifties were sent into shock before celebrating this major win for their queen.

But let’s take a step back and appreciate just how incredible Taylor Swift really is. From her humble country roots to her reign as a pop icon, this girl has done it all. She’s broken records, won awards, and slayed the charts. And now, it turns out she was never banned from the Triple J Hottest 100. Talk about a power move.

So, put down your pitchforks and grab your cats, because Taylor Swift is still very much welcome to grace our ears with her bops on Triple J.

It’s all love, folks. And let this be a lesson to all the haters out there – don’t mess with the queen of pop!