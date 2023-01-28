It’s finally time! The annual triple j Hottest 100 countdown of the Australian public’s favourite tracks for 2022 has kicked off – and we will be here all day to keep you updated.

It’s set to be a hell of a nailbiter, with the “most accurate” predictor of the Hottest 100 hinting that it could be a huge year for Aussie artists.

100 Warm Tunas has predicted an all-Aussie top four, fronted by Flume’s “Say Nothing”, a collaboration with fellow Aussie MAY-A.

The prediction website also suggests that Flume will be succeeded by “In The Wake of Your Leave” by Gang of Youths, “Stars In My Eyes” by Ball Park Music, and “Hardlight” by Spacey Jane.

With Aussie icons The Wiggles taking the top spot in last year’s countdown in a shock triumph, time will only tell which artist/s will take this year’s crown.

So, without further adieu, here are the Triple j Hottest 100 tracks as voted by you!

Triple j Hottest 100 2022:

#77: “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” by Arctic Monkeys

#78: “Kamikaze” by Violent Soho

#79: “Body Paint” by Arctic Monkeys

#80: “Walkin” by Denzel Curry

#81: “Beach Boy” by BENEE

#82: “Is This What it Feels Like To Feel Like This?” by The Wombats

#83: “Handful” by Beddy Rays

#84: “The 30th” by Billie Eilish

#85: “Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend” by DMA’S

#86: “Glitch” by Parkway Drive

#87: “GTFO” by Genesis Owusu

#88: “Oh Caroline” by The 1975

#89: “Show Me Your God” by The Amity Affliction

#90: “I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever” by The Smith Street Band

#91: “Free” by Florence + The Machine

#92: “Alright” by Sam Fender

#93: “Holy Moley” by Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba