A 15-year-old rapper from Greater Western Sydney has been named the winner of this year’s triple j Unearthed High.

Compared to The Kid LAROI, LEE. earned huge praise for his charisma and confidence, which are fully on show on the thrilling “UP” (listen below). LEE. has already enjoyed crowds singing it back to him, and played his song to a wild mosh pit at Lost City Festival in Sydney earlier this year.

LEE. already has one big fan in triple j’s Dave Ruby Howe: “LEE. turned the volume all the way UP in Unearthed High 2023 and it’s that exciting energy and potential in this melodic hip hop package that’s made him rise above in a very competitive group of finalists,” he said. “We know how big this sound is around the world right now and LEE. very much feels like an artist with a global-facing future.

Years from now scientists might try and bottle LEE.’s sky-high charisma for mass production but right now we’ve got a killer track from a hugely talented artist – and a new Unearthed High champion to celebrate.”

triple j breakfast hosts Concetta and Bryce headed to LEE.s school, Australian Christian College in Greater Western Sydney to break the wonderful news to the fledgling artist. Surrounded by his school mates and family members, it’s not a moment he’ll forget in a hurry.

LEE. follows esteemed Australian artists like Genesis Owusu, Gretta Ray, and the aforementioned The Kid LAROI in winning Unearthed High. The award was won last year by Melbourne musician JACOTÉNE, who has since sold out a headline show in London and performed at Laneway Festival.

“16-year-old solo act JACOTÉNE feels like a one-in-a-million talent. Immediately upon first play of “I Need Therapy”, you hear a voice that’s out-of-this-world good and summoning some unshakeable soul. We’re huge fans of JACOTÉNE already and we reckon everyone will feel the same way very soon,” Howe said about last year’s winner.

